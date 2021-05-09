Coca-Cola Consolidated (COKE) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $6.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $3.67. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Consolidated alerts:

Shares of COKE opened at $288.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Coca-Cola Consolidated has a one year low of $220.00 and a one year high of $318.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $299.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $272.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Company Profile

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages, such as carbonated beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Consolidated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.