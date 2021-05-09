Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, February 12th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $47.45 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.74.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $56.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.64. Coca-Cola European Partners has a 52-week low of $34.02 and a 52-week high of $57.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,073,000. Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $273,000. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $844,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

