Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Codexis had a negative net margin of 31.08% and a negative return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $18.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.85 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Codexis updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of CDXS stock traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.34. 694,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 657,847. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -55.26 and a beta of 1.17. Codexis has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $29.56.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Codexis from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Codexis in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $204,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $939,974.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Bernard J. Kelley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 206,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,666,919.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $755,200 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells biocatalysts. It offers intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

