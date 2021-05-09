Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.19% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on CGNX. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $77.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.19 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.31. Cognex has a 1-year low of $53.08 and a 1-year high of $101.82.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Cognex’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cognex will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 9,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total value of $853,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,800 shares of company stock valued at $10,781,888 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Cognex by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Cognex by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 680 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Cognex by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

