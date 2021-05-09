Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) Expected to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now anticipates that the information technology service provider will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.03. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cognizant Technology Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HSBC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.52.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $74.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $47.39 and a fifty-two week high of $82.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 19.04%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.06%.

In other news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,771,997 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,866,164,000 after buying an additional 295,370 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,376,215 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $932,281,000 after buying an additional 90,596 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 10,193,327 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $796,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,316 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,301,520 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $570,395,000 after buying an additional 138,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $462,515,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

