Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Given New $99.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) had its price objective boosted by Susquehanna from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the information technology service provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a market perform rating for the company. Societe Generale lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $79.52.

CTSH stock opened at $74.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 12-month low of $47.39 and a 12-month high of $82.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.81.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.06%.

In related news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 228,967 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $17,887,000 after acquiring an additional 16,912 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 162,749 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $13,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,515,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 82,804 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $1,283,000. 87.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

