Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 81.56% from the company’s current price.

CHRS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherus BioSciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coherus BioSciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NASDAQ CHRS opened at $14.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.59 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.18, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $22.22.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($2.46). Coherus BioSciences had a net margin of 33.06% and a return on equity of 90.98%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Coherus BioSciences will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 114,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $1,856,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,354,000. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 90.2% in the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,783,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,990,000 after acquiring an additional 845,806 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,210,180 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,782,000 after acquiring an additional 681,830 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new stake in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,428,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,253,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 555,584 shares during the period.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the biosimilar and immuno-oncology market primarily in the United States. The company markets UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor in the United States. Its product candidate pipeline includes biosimilars of Humira, Avastin, and Lucentis.

