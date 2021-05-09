CoinPoker (CHP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $11,022.00

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 9th. One CoinPoker coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0296 or 0.00000051 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 15.7% higher against the dollar. CoinPoker has a market cap of $8.12 million and approximately $11,022.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.64 or 0.00088156 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020798 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001741 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.55 or 0.00067105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.53 or 0.00105366 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $456.58 or 0.00794839 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,247.37 or 0.09134954 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001730 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker (CRYPTO:CHP) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins and its circulating supply is 274,720,612 coins. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com . The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker . The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. “

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.