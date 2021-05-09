Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) to announce earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Colfax’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.54 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.51. Colfax reported earnings per share of $0.09 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 477.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Colfax will report full year earnings of $2.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.21. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Colfax.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Colfax had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 6.04%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Colfax from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colfax from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Colfax from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

NYSE CFX traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.97. The company had a trading volume of 995,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,887. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -859.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.88. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $22.35 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26.

In related news, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,898,998.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Shyam Kambeyanda sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $85,118.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,517.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,201 shares of company stock valued at $2,970,792. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFX. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Colfax by 1,455.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,087,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,471,000 after buying an additional 1,953,658 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 17.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,533,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,844 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,307,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,304,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,348,000. 99.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

