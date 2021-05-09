Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Director Sells $650,400.00 in Stock

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1-year low of $65.54 and a 1-year high of $86.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.73.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 383.88%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 24.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,812,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 8.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 98,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.5% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 62,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.