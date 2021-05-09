Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 102,832 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,158 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $7,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIO. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $266,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $75.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.71 and a 52 week high of $76.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $151.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.81%.

Several research firms have commented on HLIO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

