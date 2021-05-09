Comerica Bank Cuts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Comerica Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 451,153 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,296 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $7,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 2,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $17.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 356.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.68%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

