Comerica Bank Has $7.81 Million Stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Comerica Bank boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,067 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.12% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $7,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,792,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,375,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,529,000 after purchasing an additional 207,799 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. raised its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,338,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,594,000 after purchasing an additional 296,874 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,195,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,707,000 after buying an additional 445,342 shares during the period. Finally, Park National Corp OH grew its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,766,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,737,000 after buying an additional 1,009,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FPE opened at $20.43 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day moving average of $20.09. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $17.65 and a 1 year high of $20.44.

