Comerica Bank Sells 2,439 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,839 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $6,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter worth about $59,572,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 15,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 4,519 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Rentals by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,050,000 after buying an additional 11,155 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $190.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $246.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on United Rentals from $280.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.07.

URI stock opened at $347.33 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $105.26 and a one year high of $348.41. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $323.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.41.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

