Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts (NASDAQ:CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGI) – Analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Commercial Vehicle Group in a research report issued on Thursday, May 6th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky expects that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CVGI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commercial Vehicle Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Commercial Vehicle Group from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of CVGI opened at $13.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $439.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 3.40. Commercial Vehicle Group has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Commercial Vehicle Group (NASDAQ:CVGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.20. Commercial Vehicle Group had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a negative return on equity of 7.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Commercial Vehicle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,987,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Commercial Vehicle Group by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 427,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after buying an additional 226,889 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Commercial Vehicle Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,575,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,279,000 after acquiring an additional 213,636 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Commercial Vehicle Group by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,345,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after acquiring an additional 205,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Commercial Vehicle Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,678,000. Institutional investors own 51.93% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Vehicle Group Company Profile

Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, produces, and sells components and assemblies to the global vehicle and the U.S. technology integrator markets in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. It operates in two segments, Electrical Systems and Global Seating.

