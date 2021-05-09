Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Communications Systems manufactures and markets connectors and wiring devices for voice, data and video communications under the Suttle brand name in the United States and internationally. The company also manufactures a line of high performance fiber-optic connectors, interconnect devices and fiber cable assemblies for the telecommunications, computer and electronics markets. The company has several manufacturing plants in the United States and abroad. “

Separately, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Communications Systems from $8.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

JCS opened at $6.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average of $5.20. The company has a market cap of $61.53 million, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.09. Communications Systems has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $11.45.

Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.11). Communications Systems had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a net margin of 3.35%. The business had revenue of $11.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Communications Systems will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCS. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Communications Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $162,000. Fosun International Ltd raised its position in shares of Communications Systems by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 68,975 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Communications Systems by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 135,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after buying an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Communications Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 312,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Communications Systems by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 490,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,242,000 after purchasing an additional 127,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Communications Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides connectivity infrastructure products and services for deployments of broadband networks worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronics & Software and Services & Support. The Electronics & Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

