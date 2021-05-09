Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.13

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.13 and last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 38054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.01.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CYH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist upped their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.70.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.29. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,591,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,538 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 254.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 51,536 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 204,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

