Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Upgraded at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $10.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $4.10.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist boosted their price target on Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Health Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Community Health Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Community Health Systems currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.70.

CYH stock opened at $15.22 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a 12 month low of $2.46 and a 12 month high of $15.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.88 and a beta of 2.12.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.59) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYH. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Community Health Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Community Health Systems during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. 84.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

