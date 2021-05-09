Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $9.82 and last traded at $9.63, with a volume of 41898 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a $0.1228 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

The stock has a market cap of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 46.52 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.01.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $3.55. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. Analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SID. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,803 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,731 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $772,000 after acquiring an additional 38,038 shares in the last quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $556,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. It offers flat steel products, such as slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

