CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) PT Set at €75.00 by Kepler Capital Markets

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) received a €75.00 ($88.24) price target from investment analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.12% from the company’s current price.

COP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Warburg Research set a €87.00 ($102.35) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €81.20 ($95.53).

Get CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €65.15 ($76.65) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €73.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €76.02. CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA has a fifty-two week low of €62.70 ($73.76) and a fifty-two week high of €85.40 ($100.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.79, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Receive News & Ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.