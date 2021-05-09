Conifex Timber (CFF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Conifex Timber to post earnings of C$0.12 per share for the quarter.

Conifex Timber (TSE:CFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$49.80 million for the quarter.

TSE:CFF opened at C$2.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of C$126.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.33 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.72. Conifex Timber has a 1-year low of C$0.41 and a 1-year high of C$2.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CFF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.60 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Conifex Timber from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Conifex Timber

Conifex Timber Inc primarily manufactures and sells lumber products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, and internationally. It is involved in the timber harvesting, reforestation, and forest management activities; manufacture of finished softwood lumber from spruce, pine, and fir logs; manufacture, sale, and distribution of dimension lumber; processing logs into lumber and wood chips, as well as by-products or residues, such as trim blocks, sawdust, shavings, and barks; and providing value added lumber finishing services.

