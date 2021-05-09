ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Bank of America currently has $67.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on COP. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised ConocoPhillips to a buy rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised ConocoPhillips from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price target on ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.18.

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $57.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $61.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.28. The firm has a market cap of $77.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.53, a PEG ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.91%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of COP. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78,878 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth about $3,650,000. Arden Trust Co lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 23,538 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 785,377 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $41,601,000 after purchasing an additional 29,935 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 10,610 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

