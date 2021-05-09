Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) will report sales of $16.95 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consolidated Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.90 million. Consolidated Water reported sales of $20.73 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Consolidated Water will report full-year sales of $70.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $69.00 million to $71.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $76.30 million, with estimates ranging from $73.00 million to $79.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Consolidated Water.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 4.79%.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th.

CWCO traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.84. 85,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,447. Consolidated Water has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $16.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $179.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is 60.71%.

In other Consolidated Water news, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $30,162.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,410.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total transaction of $32,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,971 shares of company stock worth $64,571 over the last three months. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 39,424 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 46.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at about $135,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Water in the first quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 9.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 148,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 13,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.18% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Water Company Profile

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

