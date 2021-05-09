Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CSTM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Constellium from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Constellium from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Get Constellium alerts:

Shares of CSTM opened at $17.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.37 and a beta of 2.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.67. Constellium has a 1 year low of $5.71 and a 1 year high of $17.44.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 23.21%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTM. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth about $274,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth about $301,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth about $352,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the 4th quarter worth about $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.