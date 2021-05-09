Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Increased to $30.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its target price lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CLR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Continental Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $24.35.

Shares of Continental Resources stock opened at $30.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.99. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $11.09 and a 12 month high of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of -35.41 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.45 million. Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th.

In other Continental Resources news, CFO John D. Hart sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $199,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 79.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Continental Resources by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,972,057 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $128,626,000 after purchasing an additional 870,128 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Continental Resources by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 208,600 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 36.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,198 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

