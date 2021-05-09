Contrasting Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) & Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) and Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Ascent Solar Technologies and Marvell Technology Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Marvell Technology Group 0 4 22 0 2.85

Marvell Technology Group has a consensus target price of $49.96, indicating a potential upside of 8.70%. Given Marvell Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology Group is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.72, meaning that its share price is 172% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Marvell Technology Group has a beta of 1.17, meaning that its share price is 17% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Marvell Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A Marvell Technology Group 51.19% 3.76% 2.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.3% of Marvell Technology Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Marvell Technology Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Ascent Solar Technologies and Marvell Technology Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Solar Technologies $860,000.00 490.76 -$16.04 million N/A N/A Marvell Technology Group $2.70 billion 11.51 $1.58 billion $0.32 143.63

Marvell Technology Group has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

Marvell Technology Group beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ascent Solar Technologies Company Profile

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, including XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company markets and sells its products through distributors, value added resellers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is based in Thornton, Colorado.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors. The company also provides a range of storage products comprising storage controllers for hard disk drives (HDD) and solid-state drives that support various host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, non-volatile memory express (NVMe), and NVMe over fabrics; and fiber channel products, including host bus adapters, and controllers for server and storage system connectivity. It has operations in the United States, China, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Singapore, India, Israel, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

