Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VLRS) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 34,303 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 491,302 shares.The stock last traded at $17.53 and had previously closed at $17.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $15.75 to $18.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from $13.00 to $20.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.68.

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.07. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación had a negative net margin of 14.67% and a positive return on equity of 90.78%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,894,604 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,950,000 after purchasing an additional 200,620 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth approximately $612,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,434,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the first quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación during the fourth quarter worth approximately $509,000.

About Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación (NYSE:VLRS)

Controladora Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, Concesionaria Vuela CompaÃ±Ã­a de AviaciÃ³n, SAP.I. de C.V., provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. The company operates approximately 410 daily flights on routes connecting 43 cities in Mexico, 22 cities in the United States, and 3 cities in Central America.

