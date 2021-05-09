Convergence Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,950 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in NetApp by 196.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 442 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank purchased a new position in NetApp during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NetApp by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 479 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetApp in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetApp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.60.

NetApp stock opened at $79.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.61. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.81 and a 12 month high of $79.69.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 263.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.39%.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

