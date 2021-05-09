Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,831 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 630 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for approximately 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $390.34 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $319.81 and a 12-month high of $417.62. The stock has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $376.41 and a 200-day moving average of $357.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 47.38%.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock worth $5,925,208. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

