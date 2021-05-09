Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $904,000 Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,008 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IRM. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $476,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,099 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Iron Mountain has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Shares of IRM opened at $41.30 on Friday. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $21.54 and a 1 year high of $41.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 107.86%.

In related news, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 56,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total transaction of $2,246,671.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,671.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $282,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,278,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,779 shares of company stock valued at $3,505,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

