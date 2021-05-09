Convergence Investment Partners LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,888 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVS. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CVS Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.69.

NYSE CVS opened at $85.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.53 and its 200 day moving average is $71.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $85.35. The stock has a market cap of $112.05 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Insiders have sold a total of 588,797 shares of company stock worth $44,310,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.