Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,655 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 121,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,458,000 after purchasing an additional 9,155 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 143,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,534 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $83.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.69.

NYSE:PRU opened at $105.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -294.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.72. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $105.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.36. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Prudential Financial news, Director Wendy Elizabeth Jones bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.98 per share, with a total value of $80,980.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicholas C. Silitch sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total value of $743,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,485 shares of company stock worth $3,876,812 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

