Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,189 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $1,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 666,807 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,108,000 after purchasing an additional 239,867 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,043 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 75,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Williams Companies by 1,873.9% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 9,707 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on WMB. TD Securities boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Mizuho upped their price objective on The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank raised The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.89.

NYSE:WMB opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.48 and a fifty-two week high of $25.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a PE ratio of 230.02, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 165.66%.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.