Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 990 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,548 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 990 shares during the period. Walmart makes up 1.5% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,193,000 after acquiring an additional 7,265 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in Walmart by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 38,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 535,199 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,694,000 after acquiring an additional 19,672 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 45,859 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 78,819 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Walmart stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $394.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.01 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 289,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.86, for a total value of $38,181,381.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $424,060,573.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.63.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

