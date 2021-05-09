Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Hits New 12-Month High at $4.00

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.94, with a volume of 450191 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from $3.25 to $4.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Copper Mountain Mining in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Copper Mountain Mining has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.38.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.88.

Copper Mountain Mining (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $128.09 million for the quarter.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CPPMF)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

