Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $355 million-$385 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $396.20 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:CORT traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $21.10. The company had a trading volume of 720,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,552. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.20 and a 52 week high of $31.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.73% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business had revenue of $79.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $101,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $995,366.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 112,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.22, for a total transaction of $3,163,462.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 197,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,166.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,989 shares of company stock valued at $4,536,903. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.