Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $21.71, but opened at $20.76. Corcept Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 4,710 shares trading hands.

The biotechnology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $79.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In other news, CFO Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total transaction of $240,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,816,824.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $597,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $597,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 166,989 shares of company stock worth $4,536,903 in the last three months. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 36.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 764,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,979,000 after acquiring an additional 203,200 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,959,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 26.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 15,421 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 3,222 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 10,274 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.60 and its 200 day moving average is $24.37.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CORT)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

