Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. Core-Mark’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. Core-Mark updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.900-2.060 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.90 to $2.06 EPS.

NASDAQ:CORE traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $42.73. 95,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 225,192. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.41. Core-Mark has a 52 week low of $22.95 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CORE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Core-Mark from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Core-Mark from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.50.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

