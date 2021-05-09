CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Rating Lowered to D at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

CXW stock opened at $8.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.50. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $5.76 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $979.01 million, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. On average, analysts forecast that CoreCivic will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in CoreCivic by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 328,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 167,854 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at about $191,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in CoreCivic by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 431,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 44,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in CoreCivic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.