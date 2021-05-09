Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) – Equities researchers at Cormark reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Parkland in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.83. Cormark also issued estimates for Parkland’s FY2021 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parkland currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.45.

Shares of Parkland stock opened at C$39.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$5.86 billion and a PE ratio of 73.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$38.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$39.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.42, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.16. Parkland has a 52-week low of C$32.01 and a 52-week high of C$45.10.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.04). The business had revenue of C$3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.05 billion.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

