Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,095 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 31.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,603 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ARKW. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKW opened at $137.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.18 and its 200-day moving average is $148.26. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52 week low of $67.27 and a 52 week high of $191.13.

