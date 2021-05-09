Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,515 Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 7,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GSY. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000.
Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF from $143.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.
