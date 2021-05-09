Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $583,000 Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,754 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 493 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 45,846,031 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,193,453,000 after purchasing an additional 876,975 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,952,985 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,744,349,000 after purchasing an additional 460,821 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in salesforce.com in the fourth quarter worth $2,202,604,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $216.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $223.02 and a 200 day moving average of $229.72. The stock has a market cap of $199.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $164.57 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $900,979.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,335 shares of company stock valued at $39,299,306. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on CRM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.06.

About salesforce.com

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

See Also: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.