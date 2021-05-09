Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,714 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,137 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 2,714 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of General Electric by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 92,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 32,177 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates grew its position in shares of General Electric by 113.8% in the 1st quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 29,032 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 15,452 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 309,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,061,000 after buying an additional 18,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Electric by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 16,959 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 4,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price objective on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on General Electric from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Shares of General Electric stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $14.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

