Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Aprio Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 604.2% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,524,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $298.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $303.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.02. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $171.89 and a 1-year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

