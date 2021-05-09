Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 403 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth about $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,406,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,117,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,909,418 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,298,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,354,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,333 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $126.70 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Medtronic plc has a one year low of $87.68 and a one year high of $132.30. The company has a market cap of $170.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.36, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

