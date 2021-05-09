Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Countryside Properties PLC (LON:CSP) shares rose 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 531 ($6.94) and last traded at GBX 528.50 ($6.90). Approximately 505,945 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 1,339,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 521.50 ($6.81).

The firm has a market cap of £2.77 billion and a PE ratio of -660.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 3.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 521.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 459.01.

About Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

