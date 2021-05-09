Coursera, Inc.’s Quiet Period To Expire Tomorrow (NASDAQ:COUR)

Coursera’s (NASDAQ:COUR) quiet period will expire on Monday, May 10th. Coursera had issued 15,730,000 shares in its initial public offering on March 31st. The total size of the offering was $519,090,000 based on an initial share price of $33.00. During Coursera’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Coursera in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Coursera in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $36.14 on Friday. Coursera has a 12-month low of $35.41 and a 12-month high of $62.53.

In related news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of Coursera stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $3,375,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $148,011,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coursera in the first quarter worth about $116,000.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

