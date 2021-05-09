CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.54, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. CRA International updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.76. The company had a trading volume of 19,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,896. The company has a market capitalization of $628.02 million, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. CRA International has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $86.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. CRA International’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research increased their price target on CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

About CRA International

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

