Creative Planning Buys 1,708 Shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,462 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 328,067 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after acquiring an additional 11,725 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 260,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 14,338 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 7,594 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 158.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 176,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 108,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its holdings in Westpac Banking by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 76,854 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

WBK opened at $20.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $70.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 0.99. Westpac Banking Co. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $20.57.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.4497 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Westpac Banking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.83%.

Several brokerages have commented on WBK. Jefferies Financial Group raised Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Macquarie lowered Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

Westpac Banking Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

Further Reading: Google Finance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK).

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.